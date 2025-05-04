Dimitris Giannoulis News: Leads match in crosses

Giannoulis registered 13 crosses (five accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Holstein Kiel.

Giannoulis created numerous opportunities in Sunday's match, registering seven chances created and 13 crosses, both being match-highs and season-highs for the midfielder. However, he didn't see a goal contribution, now going four since his last and remaining at five in 29 appearances this season.