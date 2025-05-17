Dimitris Giannoulis News: Whips in six crosses

Giannoulis generated six crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Union Berlin.

Giannoulis led the match in crosses Saturday despite his team falling in the loss, whipping in six against Berlin. However, he ends the season without a goal contribution in their final six outings. He ends with one goal on 13 shots and four assists on 42 chances created to go along with 120 crosses in his 31 starts this season.