Dinko Horkas News: Allows one in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Horkas made three saves and conceded one goal during Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Sevilla.

Horkas was once again solid between the posts but couldn't do anything to stop Alvaro Pascual's header from point-blank range in the 52nd minute. It's hard to keep clean sheets while playing for such a fragile team on the defensive end but the goalkeeper has still done a great job since taking over as a full-time starter, with 29 saves and 11 goals allowed over eight games.

Dinko Horkas
Las Palmas
