Dinko Horkas News: Four saves in defeat

Horkas recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Horkas turned aside four of five Rayo Vallecano shots on target Friday as Las Palmas fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Over his last five starting appearances, the Las Palmas No. 1 has made 17 saves and five clearances while conceding six goals and recording one clean sheet. If Horkas remains the preference over Jasper Cillessen, he'll face Sevilla Tuesday in a crucial match for Las Palmas's hopes of surviving relegation.