Diogo Dalot headshot

Diogo Dalot Injury: Available for selection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Dalot (calf) is available for Wednesday's trip to Tottenham, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Very good for us. Of course, they are limited in the minutes for the game but they can help us win the game. De Ligt is out."

Dalot is an option for Wednesday's clash, though he will clearly be limited during the showdown. The defender will likely be a second half bench option after a month on the sideline. When fit Dalot has been a consistent starter on either wing.

Diogo Dalot
Manchester United
