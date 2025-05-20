Fantasy Soccer
Diogo Dalot Injury: Makes squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Dalot (calf) is on the squad list for Wednesday's match against Tottenham.

Dalot looks to be an option for Wednesday's final, with the defender first training before finding the squad list. This is good news, as he is a regular starter and has been out for close to a month. That said, he will look to see the start immediately, especially in such a crucial match as one of the club's more consistent players this season.

