Diogo Dalot Injury: Season potentially over

Dalot (calf) is a doubt for the remainder of the season, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "There is that possibility but I don't know, we will check week by week, because he works really hard, he can recover quite well, so we will see. He has a problem with his muscle in his calf. He had a sequence of games, he played all the time. We tried to manage but some of the players have to play a lot of minutes and we have to protect the ones that we think are not so ready to cope with that, but Dalot felt something."

Dalot is now in doubt for the remainder of the season after succumbing to a calf issue. It's a somewhat serious concern, though with around a month left in the season it doesn't take a long-term injury to sideline someone. Patrick Dorgu is one option at right wing-back with Dalot sidelined.