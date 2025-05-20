Diogo Dalot Injury: Spotted in team training Tuesday

Dalot (calf) was spotted in team training Tuesday, one day before the Europa League final against Tottenham, according to the club.

Dalot missed the last six games due to a calf injury but could make the squad for the Europa League final on Wednesday after being spotted training normally on Tuesday. He will likely be assessed before the match and if deemed fit he should return to the starting XI since he has been an undisputed starter for the Portuguese side. If he is unavailable or unable to start Patrick Dorgu is expected to continue replacing him on the left side.