Diogo Dalot News: Dishes assist in win
Dalot assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Leicester City.
Dalot delivered the ball to Bruno Fernandes, who netted a shot from outside the box in the 90th minute of play. The assist marked the second of the season for Dalot, who accounted for a chance created for the third time in four league games. This also marked the 22nd time in 28 league appearances that Dalot recorded at least 30 completed passes.
