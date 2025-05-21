Diogo Dalot News: Returns in loss

Dalot (calf) came off the bench during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Dalot returned to action for the final five minutes of Wednesday's match. The defender didn't play a huge role and clearly wasn't fully fit yet. With nothing left to play for Dalot's focus will be on fitness. If he doesn't play in the season finale he will finish with three assists on 32 appearances (31 starts) in the Premier League, playing on both flanks. His versatility has made Dalot invaluable in the starting XI, though he's certainly more comfortable at right-back.