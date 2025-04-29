Diogo Leite Injury: Sidelined for rest of season

Leite will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a blow to his Larynx in their last outing, Paul Gorgas of Bild.de reports.

Leite is not going to feature again this season, with the defender suffering a concerning injury last time out. The good news is that the blow to the neck has been played down, as the club revealed testing showed no permanent damage. That said, he was back at training Tuesday, although he only watched as the club took the cautious route. The idea is he will be fit for next season, and in most cases, he is doing fine; the club just does not want to risk a serious turn to his injury if he were to take the field again this campaign.