Dje D'avilla News: Signs with Chicago

D'avilla has competed a transfer to Chicago from Leiria, according to his new club.

D'avilla looks to be on the move across the pond to join MLS play, leaving the second tier Portuguese side Leiria to join his new club. He has started in 24 of his 26 appearances this campaign in Portugal, although he has yet to see a goal contribution from his defensive spot in the midfield. That said, he will likely have to work into his new team, hoping to fight for minutes in his first season.