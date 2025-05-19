Fantasy Soccer
Djene Dakonam headshot

Djene Dakonam News: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Dakonam is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Dakonam has served his suspensions for yellow card accumulation and the red card he received against Rayo Vallecano and is now available for the next contest. The Togolese has been a regular starter for Getafe and is expected to return directly to the starting squad for the final game of the season against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Djene Dakonam
Getafe
