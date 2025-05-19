Djene Dakonam News: Suspension cleared
Dakonam is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Dakonam has served his suspensions for yellow card accumulation and the red card he received against Rayo Vallecano and is now available for the next contest. The Togolese has been a regular starter for Getafe and is expected to return directly to the starting squad for the final game of the season against Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now