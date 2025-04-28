Djibril Sidibe News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Sidibe registered two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Nantes.

Sidibe kept his seventh clean sheet of the season Sunday, and this one was particularly impressive considering Toulouse played the majority of the match down a man following Noah Edjouma's straight red card in the 38th minute. Sidibe won one tackle, made three clearances and won two duels as he played the full 90 minutes for the third consecutive match.