Djibril Sow Injury: Back available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Sow (foot) features in the squad list for Tuesday's clash against Las Palmas.

Sow missed the last contest due to a foot injury but has been training this week with the team and makes the squad for Tuesday's game, confirming his injury is only minor and that he can help the team for the final stretch of the season. He had started only one of his last three possible games prior to the injury, meaning his direct return to the starting XI is quite unlikely.

