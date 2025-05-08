Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Djibril Sow headshot

Djibril Sow Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Sow (foot) did not train with the squad on Wednesday as he is dealing with an injury and was doing specific work with the trainers, the medical staff told the media, according to OrgulloBiri.

Sow is in doubt for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo after dealing with a foot injury that did not allow him to train normally with the squad on Wednesday. If he has to miss the game on Saturday, Nemanja Gudelj is expected to find a starting role in the midfield again.

Djibril Sow
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now