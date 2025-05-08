Djibril Sow Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Sow (foot) did not train with the squad on Wednesday as he is dealing with an injury and was doing specific work with the trainers, the medical staff told the media, according to OrgulloBiri.

Sow is in doubt for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo after dealing with a foot injury that did not allow him to train normally with the squad on Wednesday. If he has to miss the game on Saturday, Nemanja Gudelj is expected to find a starting role in the midfield again.