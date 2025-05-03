Djibril Sow Injury: Late call for Sunday

Sow is questionable for Sunday's match against Leganes due to a muscle overload, accoridng to manager Joaquin Caparros. "The week has been well presented, with the only drawback of Djibril, which has an overload but has been improving."

Sow is going to be a late call Sunday, as he did not train most of the week due to a muscle overload. The good news is he is on the up and is likely to go through some testing, with that deciding if he can play or not. He did start in their last outing, but may not be fit enough to see that spot immediately Sunday, with Peque or Chidera Ejuke as a possible replacement