Djibril Sow headshot

Djibril Sow Injury: Won't play vs. Celta Vigo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2025 at 9:14am

Sow (foot) did not train with the squad Thursday and is not expected to be available for Saturday's game against Celta Vigo, Basilio Garcia of El Desmarque reports.

Sow hasn't trained in any of the last two days, and the central midfielder isn't expected to play against Celta this weekend. However, the injury is not deemed to be overly serious, and he could be available against UD Las Palmas on May 13, or against Real Madrid on Sunday, May 18.

