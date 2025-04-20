Djordje Mihailovic News: Carries attacking load

Mihailovic scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Houston Dynamo.

Mihailovic was Colorado's best player in the final third as they drew 2-2 to Houston on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the 26 year old scored one goal, tallied one assist, created two chances, and made nine passes into the final third. The two goal contributions mean that Mihailovic has now registered five in his last four starts for Colorado and will look to maintain his fine run of form against Seattle next Sunday.