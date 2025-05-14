Djordje Mihailovic News: Five shots in defeat

Mihailovic generated five shots (four on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat versus San Diego FC.

Mihailovic struggled to make a significant impact, although he equaled his season-high mark with five shots, four of them on target. He has been muted for three straight games and that also helps explain why Colorado has lost its last three matches, as the Rapids are very dependent on their playmaker. He will aim to find a goal contribution on Saturday when the team faces Real Salt Lake.