Djordje Mihailovic News: Nets on Saturday

Mihailovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Real Salt Lake.

Mihailovic scored the lone goal in the 70th minute, assisted by Cole Bassett. Mihailovic led the game in crosses, created a chance, and contributed defensively with two interceptions, a tackle, and a clearance. He has now registered seven goal contributions in his last nine games, taking his season tally to eight.