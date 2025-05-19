Fantasy Soccer
Djordje Mihailovic headshot

Djordje Mihailovic News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Mihailovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Real Salt Lake.

Mihailovic scored the lone goal in the 70th minute, assisted by Cole Bassett. Mihailovic led the game in crosses, created a chance, and contributed defensively with two interceptions, a tackle, and a clearance. He has now registered seven goal contributions in his last nine games, taking his season tally to eight.

