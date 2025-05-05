Djordje Mihailovic News: Whips in 11 crosses

Mihailovic registered two shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus D.C. United.

Mihailovic led the Colorado attacking effort Saturday with 11 crosses attempted (one accurate) in their 2-1 defeat at the hands of D.C. United. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the veteran forward has created 15 chances while scoring three goals and assisting once. Through 11 matches, Mihailovic leads Colorado with seven goal contributions (five goals, two assists).