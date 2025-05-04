Fantasy Soccer
Djordje Petrovic headshot

Djordje Petrovic News: Makes crucial saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Petrovic registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

Petrovic made three key saves to preserve Strasbourg's 2-1 lead, including denying Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos in the second half. His performance was instrumental in securing Strasbourg's first league win over PSG since Dec. 2017 and a crucial result in the race for Champions League qualification. The efforts from the former NER goalie helped Strasbourg climb to fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings with two games remaining against manageable opponents, Angers and Le Havre, offering positive hope for the Alsacians.

Djordje Petrovic
Strasbourg
