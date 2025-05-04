Djordje Petrovic News: Makes crucial saves in victory
Petrovic registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain.
Petrovic made three key saves to preserve Strasbourg's 2-1 lead, including denying Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos in the second half. His performance was instrumental in securing Strasbourg's first league win over PSG since Dec. 2017 and a crucial result in the race for Champions League qualification. The efforts from the former NER goalie helped Strasbourg climb to fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings with two games remaining against manageable opponents, Angers and Le Havre, offering positive hope for the Alsacians.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now