Dodi Lukebakio headshot

Dodi Lukebakio News: Red card rescinded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Lukebakio has had his suspension reversed and will be an option for Sunday's match against Leganes, accoridng to his club.

Lukebakio will not miss any time after seeing a red card in his last outing, with the league rescinding the call and leaving him available moving forward. He is a regular starter for the club and should reclaim his starting role immediately now that he is an option.

Dodi Lukebakio
Sevilla
