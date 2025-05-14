Dodo News: Eleven crosses in defeat

Dodo recorded 11 crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-1 loss against Venezia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Dodo set a season high with 11 crosses and logged at least four accurate crosses for the second time on the campaign. This was also the fifth time in 33 appearances on the year that he racked up at least 50 completed passes.