Dodo News: Returns in the Conference League

Dodo (appendicitis) got the nod in Thursday's return leg of the Conference League semi-finals against Real Betis.

Dodo worked his way back quickly after dealing with appendicitis and having surgery, missing just two Serie A matches. He saw full minutes in this one and, unless he's particularly spent, he should do the same Monday against Venezia. His availability will affect Fabiano Parisi and Michael Folorunsho's minutes. He has assisted twice and logged four shots (one on target), seven chances created and 23 crosses (five accurate) in his last five displays.