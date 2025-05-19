Domagoj Bradaric News: Productive in Como meeting

Bradaric created three scoring chances and recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Bradaric returned to the starting lineup after not playing in the previous game and was a weapon on the wing and with his set pieces, pacing his club in two offensive categories. He'll compete with Martin Frese and Darko Lazovic to get the nod in the last game. He has registered three shots (zero on target), six chances created, five corners and nine tackles (eight won) in his last five appearances. He has had multiple crosses in his last eight, piling up 34 (eight accurate).