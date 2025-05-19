Domingos Duarte Injury: Forced off injured

Duarte asked to be substituted in the 60th minute of Sunday's 2-1 victory against Mallorca due to injury.

Duarte asked to be substituted in the second half of Sunday's game after feeling muscular discomfort. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he has to miss the final game of the season against Celta Vigo on Saturday. If that happens, Juan Berrocal will likely take on a larger role in the backline for that game.