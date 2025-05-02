Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Could return to bench

Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) could be on the bench for Saturday's clash with Ipswich Town, according to manager David Moyes. "I'm hoping to have Dom around it - he's trained this week, In truth, it would probably be too quick to put him back in and even minutes is a little bit worrying but I think I want to get him back involved."

Calvert-Lewin might not be ready for any sort of role, but he has a chance to appear on the bench Saturday. The striker has been replaced by Armando Broja and Beto while he recovers, and might not be forced back into major minutes with little left to play for.