Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Nearing return to training

Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is nearing a return to training, according to manager David Moyes.

Calvert-Lewin has received a positive update as the season comes to a close, with the forward nearly back in training. This is good news for both the club and player, as he is a regular starter at forward but hasn't played since January due to his injury. That said, the club will hope he can make a team sheet after training, possibly when facing Ipswich on May 3.