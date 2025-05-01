Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Pictured in training

Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) was pictured in training Thursday ahead of Saturday's match against Ipswich Town.

Calvert-Lewin hasn't played since January because of injury and while he's back in training, he'll likely need at least a full week before he's an option on the pitch. When available to start, it's unclear what his future holds under David Moyes, and he'll compete with Armando Broja and Beto the rest of the way for starts.