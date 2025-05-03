Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Earns bench spot

Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Ipswich Town.

Calvert-Lewin has returned from his hamstring injury Saturday and is on the team sheet despite some uncertainty around the forward. This ends a lengthy absence dating back to Jan. 25, finally fit enough to finish the season healthy. He will look to see the start after testing his legs, starting in 19 of his 22 appearances this season.