Dominic Solanke Injury: Bags penalty Thursday

Solanke stepped up to the penalty spot in the 61st minute Thursday and calmly converted the penalty to give his side the 3-0 lead. It marked his eighth goal contribution in 11 Europa League matches this season. He was subbed off early in the 75th minute due to a quad injury, but head coach Ange Postecoglou said after the game that Solanke does not think it's serious. He could be held out of Sunday's match at West Ham in order to rest ahead of the second leg next Thursday.