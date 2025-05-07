Dominic Solanke Injury: Cleared for Thursday's match

Solanke (quadriceps) is an option for Thursday's match against Glint, according to manager Ange Postecoglou, per Alasdair Gold of Football.London. "Dom is fine and ready to go, he's trained with the team."

Solanke is seeing an update many expected coming into Thursday's match, as he has been cleared of his injury after training with the team. That said, he has traveled and will be an option for the UEL second leg. He has started in all but two games since the start of March and will hope to see that spot back immediately, although he may be incorporated off the bench.