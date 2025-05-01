Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke Injury: Off with knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Solanke came off with an apparent knock during the second half of Thursday's clash with Glimt.

Solanke was brought off with an apparent knock. With Spurs flying high there was no reason to risk the striker, though the injury didn't appear to be overly serious. Wilson Odobert came on to replace Solanke, and could play during Sunday's trip to West Ham with nothing left to play for in the league.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now