Dominic Solanke Injury: Off with knock
Solanke came off with an apparent knock during the second half of Thursday's clash with Glimt.
Solanke was brought off with an apparent knock. With Spurs flying high there was no reason to risk the striker, though the injury didn't appear to be overly serious. Wilson Odobert came on to replace Solanke, and could play during Sunday's trip to West Ham with nothing left to play for in the league.
