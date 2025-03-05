Dominic Solanke Injury: Set for return

Solanke (knee) is an option for Thursday's match against AZ Alkmaar, according to manager Ange Postecoglou, per Alasdair Gold of Football London.

Solanke looks to finally be ending an injury spell lasting around a month and a half, as the forward is set to be on the team sheet to face Alkmaar. This is great news for the club, as he did start in 20 of his 25 appearances before injury. He is unlikely to see the start and will most likely look to see some time off the bench to test his legs.