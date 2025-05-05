Dominic Solanke Injury: Should be available against Glimt

Solanke (quadriceps) should be available for Thursday's second leg clash against Glimt in the Europa League, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference. "Dom's improving. We obviously left him out today but the medical team are pretty confident he should be right for Thursday."

Solanke should have recovered from the quadriceps injury that kept him out of Sunday's trip to West Ham after being substituted as a precaution in the first leg against Glimt on Thursday. He is likely to be available for the second leg on Thursday since the medical staff remains optimistic. That said, if things do not go as planned, Wilson Odobert is expected to start.