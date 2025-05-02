Fantasy Soccer
Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke Injury: Substituted as precaution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Solanke felt a tweak in his quadriceps and was forced off during Thursday's 3-1 victory over Glimt in the Europa League, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference, according to Football London. "Dom something similar in his quad, but both of them didn't feel it was anything too significant."

Solanke was class in Thursday's game before being forced off in the second half after feeling something in his quadriceps. He will likely be assessed in the coming days even though the injury looks minor. He is expected to be rested against West Ham on Sunday. That said, the focus is clearly on the Europa League with the second leg coming on Thursday. Wilson Odobert is likely to see increased playing time on Sunday.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
