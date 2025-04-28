Fantasy Soccer
Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Solanke scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Liverpool.

Solanke opened the scoring during Sunday's loss against his former club, though it proved not to matter. The striker continues to be productive, though Spurs as a whole are a total mess, hovering closer to the relegation spots than the European ones. Solanke will hope the team can improve around him moving forward as he looks to finish the campaign staying healthy.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
