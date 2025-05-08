Dominic Solanke News: Nets in win

Solanke scored once during Thursday's 2-0 win over Bodo/Glimt.

Solanke returned from a quad issue for Thursday's win and was back in the starting XI and back in the goals. His recovery went exactly as expected, training throughout the week and then playing in the second leg of the semi final. Solanke and Spurs will be focused on a Europa League final against Manchester United with little left to play for in the Premier League.