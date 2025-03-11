Dominik Greif News: Allows one in draw

Greif made one save and conceded one goal during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Greif was helpless when Nico Williams appeared unmarked in front of him to head home a cross from the right and draw things level at 1-1 but the lack of saves is what really hurt his fantasy output this time. With just one clean sheet and 19 goals allowed over his last 14 starts, the goalkeeper hasn't been a very attractive fantasy asset as of late.