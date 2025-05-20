Dominik Greif News: Average showing in net

Greif recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Getafe.

Greif put in a rather middle-of-the-road shift against Getafe on Sunday. The 28 year old keeper faced four shots on target, conceded two goals, made two saves, and one from inside his own box. Greif has kept six clean sheets in 30 La Liga starts this season, and will hope to end the campaign strongly this Saturday against Rayo Vallecano.