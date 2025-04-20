Dominik Greif News: Few chances for saves

Greif recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Leganes.

Greif was good for Mallorca on Saturday, though he was not tested heavily by Leganes. The Slovakian goalkeeper kept a clean sheet, made one save, which was a diving save from inside his own box. Greif now has kept six clean sheets in 27 La Liga starts this season, but will have a difficult time making it seven as Mallorca's next match is against Barcelona on Tuesday.