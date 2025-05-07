Dominik Greif News: Five saves in defeat

Greif made five saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Girona.

Greif made a minimum of five saves for the fifth time this season and first time in seven outings. This was also his first goal conceded in three appearances, while he has limited opponents to no more than one goal in 10 of his last 11 appearances. Up next for Mallorca is a meeting with Real Valladolid on Saturday.