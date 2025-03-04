Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Greif News: Herculean effort in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Greif recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Greif was perhaps the biggest reason that Mallorca were able to escape with a point against Deportivo Alvaes on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the Slovakian international made six saves, two diving saves, and five saves from inside his own box. Greif has quietly been putting together a good run of form in La Liga over his past four starts, and will look to maintain it this Sunday against Athletic Bilbao.

