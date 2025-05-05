Dominik Kohr Injury: Out for season with MCL injury

Kohr suffered an MCL injury in Sunday's 1-1 draw to Frankfurt and will be out the rest of the season due to his injury, according to the club.

Kohr has seen his season end a few matches early, with the midfielder suffering an MCL injury serious enough to send him to the sidelines. This is an unfortunate loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit, possibly earning Stefan Bell more time to end the season. He will now look ahead to the next campaign, where he is expected to be fit for the start of the season if all goes to plan.