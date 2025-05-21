Dominik Szoboszlai News: Scores in away defeat

Szoboszlai scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 defeat versus Brighton.

Szoboszlai scored a goal just before halftime to put Liverpool 2-1 ahead at the break. His goal came from what appeared to be a cross that ended up wrong-footing Bart Verbruggen and ending up in the top corner. It came from a well-worked set-piece move between him and Harvey Elliott.