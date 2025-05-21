Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominik Szoboszlai headshot

Dominik Szoboszlai News: Scores in away defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Szoboszlai scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 defeat versus Brighton.

Szoboszlai scored a goal just before halftime to put Liverpool 2-1 ahead at the break. His goal came from what appeared to be a cross that ended up wrong-footing Bart Verbruggen and ending up in the top corner. It came from a well-worked set-piece move between him and Harvey Elliott.

Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now