Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominik Yankov headshot

Dominik Yankov Injury: Training on his own

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Yankov (groin) was spotted training on his own Monday and should be considered a doubt for Saturday's game against LAFC, Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses reports.

Yankov hasn't played for Montreal since coming off the bench and logging 19 minutes in a 1-0 loss to the Red Bulls on April 26. He's made just three appearances in 2025, so his fantasy upside will be close to minimal going forward.

Dominik Yankov
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now