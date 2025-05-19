Dominik Yankov Injury: Training on his own
Yankov (groin) was spotted training on his own Monday and should be considered a doubt for Saturday's game against LAFC, Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses reports.
Yankov hasn't played for Montreal since coming off the bench and logging 19 minutes in a 1-0 loss to the Red Bulls on April 26. He's made just three appearances in 2025, so his fantasy upside will be close to minimal going forward.
