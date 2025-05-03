Fantasy Soccer
Dominique Badji News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Badji (hamstring) is among the substitutes for Saturday's meeting with Colorado Rapids.

Badji made a quick recovery from the issue that put his participation in doubt, but the return of Christian Benteke from a quadriceps injury pushed him back to a bench role. The backup forward will look to open his 2025 scoring or assisting count if given the opportunity in upcoming fixtures.

