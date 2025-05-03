Dominique Badji News: On bench Saturday
Badji (hamstring) is among the substitutes for Saturday's meeting with Colorado Rapids.
Badji made a quick recovery from the issue that put his participation in doubt, but the return of Christian Benteke from a quadriceps injury pushed him back to a bench role. The backup forward will look to open his 2025 scoring or assisting count if given the opportunity in upcoming fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now