Donny van de Beek Injury: Out with Achilles injury

Van de Beek is out for Monday's match against Mallorca due to an Achilles injury, accoridng to manager Michel Sanchez. "And also to Donny, who had Achilles tendon discomfort. No, it's the tendon, the insertion of the tendon, and the doctor is looking at whether to operate or not. But it will be low for Monday."

